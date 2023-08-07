Excessive heat warning prompts the opening of cooling centers in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — A heat advisory is in effect for Duval County.

The First Alert Weather team reports “feel like” temperatures will soar above 110 degrees.

As a result, the City of Jacksonville is opening cooling centers, which are places people can go if they need to cool off.

Here are all the locations:

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St, 32266

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave, 32218

University Park Library, 3435 University Blvd N, 32277

Main Library, 303 N Laura St, 32202

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St, 32210

The Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Dr, 32208

If you need a ride to one of the cooling stations, JTA is offering free rides on city buses. Just tell the driver you want to be taken to a cooling center.

The cooling centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

With today’s Excessive Heat Warning, the JTA will be offering complimentary rides to Cooling Centers from 12 pm to 6 pm. During those times, please inform your bus operator that you are headed to a Cooling Center.



For more information, visit https://t.co/bYI1fQspN2.

Monday: An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for our entire area as feels like temperatures will soar above 110° across the region today. Some isolated values of 115+ are possible. Actual temperatures will be near 100°. Be smart & stay hydrated! @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/UXAPbWXoeR — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) August 7, 2023

