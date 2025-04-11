EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Justin Hayward, voice of the Moody Blues, coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Moody Blues singer and guitarist Justin Hayward is coming to the Bold City, where he will be performing at the Florida Theatre on April 21. The “Nights in White Satin” singer sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of his upcoming show to discuss touring as a solo artist compared to with the band, his new single “Life in a Northern Town,” and his cameo on “The Simpsons.”

“I can have the kind of biscuits that I really like,” joked Hayward on the differences between touring solo and with the band. “I like what I’m doing now. You know, it’s about the songs, and I learned that a long time ago that really, in the end, it’s just about the songs. I like the presentation that I’m able to put on now and the musicians that I’m with. I’m very comfortable, and I think this is what I’m meant to be doing after all this time.”

On saying goodbye to the Moody Blues, Hayward says, “Having known the really great days, and I would consider those actually through the ‘80s, we were so lucky to have some records produced by Tony Visconti in the 1980s that really brought us back into the public eye. A lot of people had written us off really at the end of the ‘70s, but in the ‘80s we still looked good, we were making great records with ‘Your Wildest Dreams,’ and ‘I Know You’re Out There Somewhere,’ and to have that second chance in life it was a wonderful time. Yes, I’d like to relive those days, but once Graeme [Edge] died, our drummer, the rest of us kind of had things going on outside of the band. But Graeme, his whole life was about the Moodys, and he really was the spirit of the band, and once he passed, I just...it wasn’t for me anymore. But anyway, I was already doing the things that I’m doing now, and this is the way I like it.”

You can listen to the full interview below. Tickets are on sale now, and check out Justin’s cover of The Dream Academy’s “Life in a Northern Town.”





©2025 Cox Media Group