Expect afternoon rain... again

Jacksonville, Fla. — A mostly dry morning will lead to another rainy afternoon.

Heavy downpours could cause localized flooding. Many local neighborhoods are under a flood watch.

This is the 11th straight day of rain in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said we’ll see afternoon showers through the weekend.

Highs today will top out in the 80s.

Read: State of emergency declared in Fernandina Beach

