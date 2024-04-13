Expect a warm and sunny weekend in the Jacksonville area

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs predicts “wall-to-wall sunshine” for the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 70s, approaching the 80s.

A low risk of rip currents makes it a good beach day.

Temperatures get cooler tonight, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Then we warm back up for a sunny and beautiful Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

