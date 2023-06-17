Experience larger than life digital art at Jacksonville’s second annual Digital Art Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, the second Annual Digital Art Fest will be in Jacksonville, where art enthusiasts can experience 5 digital activations at the same place on the same Day.

Viewers will experience the larger than life Digital art work by emerging artists, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Art experiences, Afrofuturism curated Fashion Show with live performances and a special guest DJ playing Afro Beat Fusion at the closing party celebration.

Digital Art Fest Experience Details offers something for everybody:

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at at WJCT Soundstage Episode I will start with general admission.

The Web3 onboarding team will be there to assist guests with setting up all of the Apps you will need to get the full Digital Art Fest experience.

Everything from redeeming your NFT Collectible passes to create your own custom Metaverse enabled Avatar.

Here, guests can see the Augmented Reality Wall. It is an interactive experience through art, history, culture and into the future of digital design.

There will also be a vendor hall where you can visit with vendors and learn how virtual reality is an emerging technology that will continue to shape our digital lives.

Virtual Reality Guardian Spaces will be there with onsite professional VR guides featuring multiple VR adventures/demos available to choose from in 20-30 minute pre-reserved sessions. Limited time/space will be offered, so be sure to reserve by booking your time as a Digital Art Fest ‘23 pass add-on.

Finally, the Digital Art Gallery will allow people to step into the largest sound stage between Atlanta and Orlando to view larger-than-life projections of emerging digital artists’ work. Immerse yourself in the ambiance, network with other artists, collectors, and enthusiast surrounded by surreal soundscapes and ever-changing digital environments.

7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Activations Episode II -will open to VIP Ultra guests.

Here, VIP guests will get to experience an Afrofuturism Fashion Show. A one of kind curated fashion show of emerging fashion design and models in a larger than life digital environment mixed with physical and digital avatar based fashion from the future.

Emerging artists will offer live performances. Some of Florida’s top emerging musical talent will be playing for the Afrofuturism high fashion show that is sure to place Duval as the emerging artist and talent showcase capitol in the state.

The closing of the 2nd Annual Digital Art Fest ‘23 will be a party as well. The epic Afrofuturism style with high fashion mixed with Cosplay to the sounds of a curated Afro Beat fusion live DJ mix.

