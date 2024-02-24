Explore beyond your school zone with STO schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Looking for a school outside your designated zone? Duval County Public Schools are now offering Special Transfer Option (STO) schools that can widen your horizons.

These schools offer an alternative to the themed approach of magnet schools.

The STO application mirrors the magnet school application. Remember, your family can choose one STO school to apply to that best fits your child’s educational interests and needs.

Complete your application before the end of February.

Explore your options today at https://ow.ly/IJNC50QHb3L.

