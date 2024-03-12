Explore Black art, history and culture at second-annual POWER at MOSH this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join the Museum of Science and History this Saturday for its second-annual POWER event: A Celebration of Black Art, History, and Culture.

MOSH describes this Passport Series program in collaboration with Ritz Theatre and Museum as a “vibrant celebration which aims to connect communities and cultures and facilitate educational growth. Listen, learn, and enjoy the dynamic atmosphere that celebrates Black art, history, and culture!”

The program will include:

Film Screening of The Banker in the PNC Community Conference Room at 5 p.m.

Art Exhibitions highlighting Local Black Artists starting at 5 p.m.

Local Black-owned businesses and Cuisine starting at 6 p.m.

Live Art Demonstrations in the JEA Science Theater and Creation Station at 8 p.m.

And much more...

MOSH Passport Series is described as a “series of special events that celebrate and educate about the value of diversity throughout the communities of Northeast Florida. The purpose is to bring the community closer together through working on common objectives.”

This special event takes place on Sat., March 16 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at MOSH. A single-ticket purchase includes food selections, access to discussion panel sessions, live entertainment, and free exploration of museum exhibitions.

Adult tickets are $30 and children ages 3 to 12 are $20.

For a full list of events and how to purchase tickets, visit the MOSH online by clicking here.

