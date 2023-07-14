Extended Day registration for Duval students starts Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Registration to enter Duval County students into the Extended Day Enrichment Program begins on July 17 at 9 A.M.

The program provides before and after school childcare services at 72 elementary sites and 18 secondary sites around Duval County, with about 10,000 students a day participating in the flat-rate fee-based program.

Morning programs generally start at 7:00 A.M. until the start of school and the afternoon programs start at dismissal until 6:00 P.M. The program is available every day school is in session and includes early release days.

Some of the program activities include homework help, enrichment clubs, cultural enrichment experiences, recreational activities, and snack time.

If you want to register your child into the program, click here.

DCPS is also hiring people for the Extended Day program. You can apply for the position here.

