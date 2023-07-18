Extended Day registration now open for the 2023-2024 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public School’s Extended Day program is now open for registration.

The program provides before and/or after school childcare services at 73 school elementary sites and 20 secondary sites throughout Duval County. DCPS says that morning programs generally begin at 7 a.m. until the start of the school-day and the afternoon programs open at school dismissal until 6 p.m. The program is available every day school is in session.

Registration for the 2023-2024 school year began on Jul. 17. You can register by clicking here to visit the Extended Day website. DCPS says that is will make every effort to accommodate your extended day needs for the new school year.

DCPS has issued a warning that due to high website traffic during the opening of registration, users might experience an error message when trying to get to the registration page.

“If you experience this, please plan to exit that page and try opening it again,” a social media post said in case users experience problems on the website.

According to DCPS, approximately 10,000 students per day participate in the program.