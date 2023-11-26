Fake officer trying to scam Nassau County families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware that someone claiming to be “Detective Peterson” with FDLE is targeting families that have family members in jail claiming to sell ankle monitors to release loved ones from our custody.

The number being used is 904-610-6773. Scammers are using legitimate phone numbers in an attempt to scam you out of cash, gifts cards, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.

They will pose as law enforcement or some other official department or agency.

“Don’t fall for the call! This is a SCAM and is completely FALSE. Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER solicit any form of payment from you over the telephone,” said NCSO in a Facebook post.

Remember, if you ever get ANY type of suspicious call asking you to pay money, you can ALWAYS hang-up and call the NCSO Non-Emergency number (904-225-5174) to inquire.

