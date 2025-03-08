Family celebrates suspect’s arrest 8 months after Jacksonville hit-and-run that killed Gavin Carter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After several long-suffering months for one Jacksonville family, they are finally getting some justice following an arrest made earlier today in the hit-and-run death of Gavin Carter.

It’s now been 8 months since the 23-year-old was killed. The family told Action News Jax - one of the hardest parts of losing their loved one was waiting for this arrest.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Dante Lawrence Friday for the crash that happened near McDuff Avenue on I-10 on May 23rd of last year.

This all began when a 31-year-old man crashed into a barrier wall on I-10 East at 2:00 a.m., overturning his car. Gavin Carter stopped to help, but was struck and killed by a passing sedan, whose driver, now revealed as Dante Lawrence, fled on foot.

“He didn’t have to drive us through this. He could’ve just stayed there and taken accountability for what he did,” said Gavin’s grandmother, Cynthia Carter Ross

Carter’s family tells us the suspect caused even more harm by fleeing the scene.

“Instead of doing the right thing, you did the wrong thing,” said his mother, Dawn Carter. “So, it went from possibly being just an accident to me feeling like you have no soul.”

Related: Candlelight vigil held for Gavin Carter

The family told us that Gavin was on his way home with his fiancé of six years, who remained in their car during the incident.

We asked FHP why it took eight months to make an arrest. They explained that physical evidence like prints, DNA, and other information can take some time to come back in most cases.

“We had to let FHP do their job, and they did their job. They did everything in their power to make sure they got justice for Gavin. They dotted all their I’s and crossed all their T’s to make sure it was done right,” said Dawn. “It was hard. It was painful, as a mother, and as my mom will tell you, as a grandmother, it’s hard for all of us.”

Now, she encourages drivers to be careful when driving on the road.

“If you see somebody on the side of the road, slow down, get over. You know, this could’ve been prevented in so many ways.”

The family said that they raised Gavin to have a good soul.

“The last thing he was doing was the right thing. He always did the right thing.”

Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks is bringing this story to you live tonight at 10 and 11. Hear more from the family on FOX30 and CBS47.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.