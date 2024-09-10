Family Color Run 5K set for September 28th at St. Johns County Fairgrounds

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Get ready for a fun and colorful experience at the Family Color Run 5K, happening on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds in Elkton, Florida.

This exciting event promises fun for all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just want to enjoy a leisurely jog, participants will be treated to vibrant color stations along the off-road course.

Registration costs $40 per runner, which includes an official event t-shirt, a commemorative medal, professional race timing, and plenty of color-filled memories.

Don’t miss out on this chance to enjoy a day of fitness, family fun, and community spirit. Register now at RunSignup.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: Race starts at 9:00 a.m.

Race starts at 9:00 a.m. Location: St. Johns County Fairgrounds, 5840 FL-207 E, Elkton, FL 32033

St. Johns County Fairgrounds, 5840 FL-207 E, Elkton, FL 32033 Cost: $40 per runner (includes t-shirt, medal, and timing services)

Gather your friends and family for a morning of laughter, health, and vibrant colors. Let’s make every step colorful!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.