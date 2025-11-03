Family identifies victim in deadly Brentwood Avenue shooting as 38-year-old Kenance Bronson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a plaza on Brentwood Avenue that left one man dead Thursday evening. The victim’s family has identified him as 38-year-old Kenance Bronson.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his late thirties suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Shop owners in the plaza told Action News Jax they captured the incident on their surveillance cameras. While they weren’t comfortable sharing the video with the media, they did allow Action News Jax reporter Nicholas Brooks to review it.

The footage, recorded from a nearby business, captures the sound of gunfire outside a nail shop. In the video, a person can be heard pleading not to be shot, though it’s unclear who that person was, as they never appeared on camera.

Family members said Bronson was a devoted father and a beloved member of the community. His sister, Kenneshia Bronson, spoke about the loss.

“Death doesn’t have a date, and it doesn’t specific person. When it comes, it comes, but I just wish it wouldn’t have came like this. I wasn’t even prepared for it,” she said.

Kenneshia described her brother as someone who gave freely and cared deeply for those around him.

“My brother was lovable, caring, giving, and he was a dad not to only just his kids, but to other kids even mines,” she said.

The family said they’re still struggling to process the loss.

“I’m lost for words that I will no longer to be able to hug my brother or call my brother. Just reached out to him when I need them,” Kenneshia said.

She added that her brother’s death has shaken the entire community.

“My brother was loved, not just by me, my mom, my dad, my siblings, but the whole community. It shook everybody up,” she said.

Police said several people were detained at the scene and are being questioned, but no information has been released about what led up to the shooting.

The Bronson family plans to hold a memorial for Kenance on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Brentwood Avenue to honor his life.

