Family trying to rebuild after house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On July 28, Kit Kayas’ home caught on fire while she was asleep. Thankfully, she woke up in time to call 911.

Kayas’ home suffered irreparable damage from the fire, which is why Michelle Zayas, her daughter-in-law, is raising funds through GoFundMe to help her rebuild.

On the fundraiser, Michelle says her mother-in-law, “has been an instrumental part of the animal rescue community in the North Florida area. She started as a volunteer helping with kittens that were waiting to be adopted, to then take on a staff position at the shelter she had been volunteering. She even turned a room in her own home into a kitten room, where she was able to bring home and help young, abandoned kittens gain weight, and become healthy enough to be adopted. Over her few years with the shelter, she has helped thousands of cats and kittens be adopted into loving furever homes. In addition to the foster cats she works with, she has three of her own cats, all of whom were rescues themselves. Unfortunately, one of them did not escape the fire, and one is currently still missing.”

To view the GoFundMe please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/2b69/kit-zayas

