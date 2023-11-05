Farah & Farah is teaming up with brewery to donate money to the Five STAR Veterans Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah is raising a glass to salute our nation’s veterans during Veterans Month with the launch of “Alert 5,” a craft IPA specially brewed by Veterans United Craft Brewery.

Farah & Farah will donate $25,000 of the proceeds from sales of the specially canned brew to the Five STAR Veterans Center, an organization that provides displaced veterans with safe housing and supportive services to transition into post-military independent living.

This is the fourth year Farah & Farah is partnering with a local brewery to brew a speciality beer. Inspired by the U.S. Navy’s readiness level in which aircrafts are ready to launch within just five minutes. The special brew will also be available at Veterans United Craft Brewery and at other participating businesses during the month with proceeds supporting the Five STAR Veterans Center.

Participating Bars

Julington Creek Fish Camp

Kanine Social

Publix Greenwise in Nocatee

Publix Neptune Beach

V Pizza Fleming Island

V Pizza San Jose

Canned Beer Locations

Publix Roosevelt

Publix San Marco

San Marco Food Store

