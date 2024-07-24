Farah & Farah, THE PLAYERS donate helmets, shoulder pads to young football players who had equipment stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been months since the Henry Brown Athletic Association had over $25,000 worth of football equipment stolen.

The president of the association told Action News Jax because of our coverage back in June, they received several donations.

Young players from the Henry Brown Athletic Association were at football practice this week to prepare for the upcoming season. These young athletes weren’t sure they would even have a football season this year after the equipment was stolen in April.

“We just got robbed and now there’s barely any football equipment,” young athlete Tercel McKenzie Jr. said.

The kids had no gear to practice in. Some players became discouraged and quit the game.

“We lost players because of that because they didn’t think we would get new equipment in time,” Tercel McKenzie, President of Henry Brown Athletic Association, said.

But their unfortunate situation took a turn for the better.

Just weeks after Action News Jax’s story aired in June, the association received shoulder pads from Solomon Ventures and 72 custom helmets from Farah & Farah and THE PLAYERS Championship.

“When Action News came out, they aired everything. People had the opportunity to see every aspect of what happened. It ignited from there where a lot of people had the chance to see our story,” McKenzie said.

Farah & Farah and THE PLAYERS Championship partnered together to make sure these kids were prepared for this football season.

“We’re always big on head injuries. Making sure people are safe. The opportunity to give out helmets spoke to all of over values,” Khalil Farah, personal injury lawyer at Farah & Farah, said.

“We just can’t wait to see these kids get back on the playing field and have a great season,” THE PLAYERS Senior Director Community of Outreach Emily Bellock said.

The association filed a police report back in April. No arrest has been made so far, and the case is still under investigation.

The kids are excited to start their season on August 31.

