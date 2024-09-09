Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure families in Jacksonville area on September 11 and 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank and leading nonprofit is distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area this week.

The distribution is drive-thru only, requiring attendees to arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed to ensure safety and minimize contact.

Farm Share plays a vital role in fighting food insecurity across the state, where more than 3.9 million families face hunger. The organization works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be discarded due to cosmetic imperfections. Farm Share also provides food through a network of soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and senior centers across Florida at no cost.

For more information on finding a food pantry near you, visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries.

List of Locations:

Faith Bible Free Food Distribution

Location: 9846 Co Rd 229, Sanderson, FL 32087

9846 Co Rd 229, Sanderson, FL 32087 Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 9:30 a.m. while supplies last

Lake Butler Free Food Distribution

Location: 155 NW 3rd St, Lake Butler, FL 32054

155 NW 3rd St, Lake Butler, FL 32054 Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 8:00 a.m. while supplies last

Cornerstone Church Free Food Distribution

Location: 1482 S 7th St, Macclenny, FL 32063

1482 S 7th St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. while supplies last

