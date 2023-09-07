Farm Share is distributing free food to those in need in Lake Butler

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — Farm Share is helping those who were affected by Hurricane Idalia by distributing fresh food and non-perishable items.

The distribution will be drive-thru only to ensure health safety.

The event will be at the Lake Butler Free Food Distribution.

The date of the event will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. until supplies run out.

For more information, you can visit their website .

