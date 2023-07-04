JSO: Fatal crash at Commonwealth Ave. and Jones Rd. intersection kills 1

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal traffic crash that occurred at the intersection of Commonwealth Ave. and Jones Rd., resulting in the death of one driver Monday evening.

The collision involved a black 4-door sedan and a blue pickup truck and took place at approximately 6:45 p.m.

According to eyewitnesses, the sedan was traveling westbound on Commonwealth Ave., while the pickup truck was heading southbound on Jones Rd. Unfortunately, the sedan pulled into the path of the oncoming pickup truck, leading to a devastating collision.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the driver of the pickup truck was found to have sustained minor injuries. They received medical attention on-site and did not require transportation to a hospital.

The driver of the sedan however was rushed to a local hospital. Despite their efforts, the driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Authorities have disclosed that there were no signs of impairment observed in either driver.

As the intersection is controlled by a stop sign, the sedan had the duty to yield to oncoming traffic. Initially, it would appear that the driver of the sedan may be at fault for the crash. However, law enforcement officials are still in the process of investigating the scene and have not made a final determination of fault.

Detectives and accident reconstruction experts are meticulously examining the site to gather evidence and piece together the sequence of events leading to the collision.

No additional passengers were reported to be present in either vehicle, indicating that the crash involved only the two drivers.

This incident marks the 89th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

