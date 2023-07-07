Fatal crash on Interstate 95, just north of International Golf Pkwy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a crash on I-95 in St. Johns County at mile marker 325.7 is deadly.

Department of Transportation cameras shows first responders are on the scene. All traffic heading northbound is currently closed to traffic.

One mile north (MM 327), FHP has also reported a vehicle crash with injuries. There is no confirmation if either of these crashes are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated when officials release more information.

