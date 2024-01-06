Fatal crash off of Atlantic Boulevard takes the life of pedestrian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash on Atlantic Boulevard at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

A pedestrian was struck by an SUV that was traveling in the left lane of the 7000 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to treat the pedestrian who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the SUV stopped and is cooperating with detectives. JSO states that there are no indicators of driver impairment.

This is the third traffic fatality in Duval county this year.

The 7000 block of Atlantic Boulevard was blocked in both directions multiple hours last night as detectives conduct their investigation.

