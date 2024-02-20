Fatal Sunday night rollover crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man from Palatka died in a single-vehicle crash in Putnam County on Sunday evening.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving a pickup truck with one passenger traveling west on State Road 20 (Crill Avenue). As the driver attempted to slow down, he lost control and crossed over the center cubed median near Phinney Trailer Park Road.

The truck overturned on its side, coming to a final rest on the driver’s side within the center of the median.

READ: Doomed satellite will burn up, plunge to Earth on Feb. 21

The driver was transported to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital where medical staff pronounced him deceased. FHP said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The 20-year-old passenger escaped without injury. The crash report stated the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.