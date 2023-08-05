Father and son die in hospital after drowning at a motel pool in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A father and two sons were taken to the hospital on Aug. 2 after being pulled from a St. Augustine motel pool.

According to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR), the St. Augustine Fire Department (SAFD), and the St. Augustine Police Department (SAPD) responded to a call for a possible drowning located in the 3100 block of North Ponce De Leon Blvd.

The two children were transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and the adult was transported to St. Vincent’s.

The 58-year-old father and one of the 10-year-old twins were reported dead by St. Augustine Police.

The family was reportedly visiting from South Florida.

