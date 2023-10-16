FBI crime data for 2022 indicates decrease in three of four major crime categories

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 Crime in the Nation statistical report which detailed over 11 million criminal offenses.

According to the FBI, the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) saw 13,293 law enforcement agencies reporting on jurisdictions that accounted for 256 million people living in the United States. The Summary Reporting System (SRS) indicated that reporting agencies added an additional 16.6 percent of the population, bringing the total national population coverage for Crime in the Nation to 93.5 percent in 2022.

The FBI’s crime statistics estimated that in 2022, the national violent crime decreased by an estimated 1.7 percent compared to 2021 estimates:

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter recorded a 2022 estimated nationwide decrease of 6.1% compared to the previous year.

In 2022, the estimated number of offenses in the revised rape category saw an estimated 5.4% decrease.

Aggravated assault in 2022 decreased an estimated 1.1% in 2022.

Robbery showed an estimated increase of 1.3% nationally.

There were over 11,000 *single-bias hate crime incidents involving 13,278 victims. In 346 *multiple-bias incidents, 433 victims were involved.

“In 2022, the top three bias categories in single-bias incidents were race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, and sexual-orientation,” the FBI said. “The top bias types within those bias categories by volume of reported hate crime incidents is Anti-Black or African American for race/ethnicity/ancestry bias, Anti-Jewish for religious bias, and Anti-Gay (male) for sexual-orientation bias.”

The complete report and its findings can be located on the UCR’s Crime Data Explorer.

* A single-bias incident is defined as an incident in which one or more offense types are motivated by the same bias. A multiple-bias incident is defined as an incident in which more than one offense type occurs and at least two offense types are motivated by different biases. - FBI definition

