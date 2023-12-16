FBI, DHS issue warning on heightened threats of violence in the U.S. throughout Winter

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a Public Service Announcement, alerting the public to the likelihood of increased threats of violence in the United States during the winter season.

This announcement serves as an update to previous advisories issued on October 25th and October 10th.

According to the FBI and DHS assessment, ongoing tensions related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas are likely to heighten the threat of lone-actor violence targeting large public gatherings throughout the winter. This includes events related to the holidays, faith-based gatherings, New Year’s Eve celebrations, and events protected by the First Amendment.

While the announcement is not in response to any specific plotting activity, the mentioned targets are considered attractive to lone actors inspired by various ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature.

Since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th, foreign terrorist media organizations have reportedly called for lone-actor attacks in the United States. Additionally, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) have increased calls for violence and celebrated attacks on the Jewish community. There has been a spike in reporting on potential hate crimes or other criminal violations since October 7th, including hoax bombs and active shooter threats targeting synagogues across the United States.

The FBI and DHS warn that calls for violence may escalate in the days leading up to the holidays and other notable events this winter. Factors such as escalations in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and instances of violence inspiring copycat or retaliatory attacks could further exacerbate the threat. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement.

To help mitigate potential risks, the FBI and DHS are actively engaging with the Jewish, Arab American, and Muslim communities, ensuring that available resources are utilized. Various resources for communities, faith leaders, and law enforcement are provided to enhance the nation’s ability to prevent acts of violence and increase resilience to evolving threats.

To report leads, threats, or suspected criminal activity, the public is encouraged to visit tips.fbi.gov or contact their local FBI Office. For emergencies or immediate threats to life, individuals should call 911.

