FBI to host ‘Be Smart with your Kids’ Smartphone’ for parents event in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A presentation to help parents keep their kids safe from predators online will be offered on Thur., Nov. 2.

FBI Jacksonville and the Duval County Public Schools’ Parent Academy will once again partner to host the “Be Smart with your Kids’ Smartphone -- Parent Edition” program. This special event helps to protect local children from being targeted online by predators.

“Be Smart with your Kids’ Smartphone” events are led by Special Agents from FBI Jacksonville. These agents specialize in investigating crimes against children.

“The presentation will include a review of the latest social media apps that offenders are using to target and manipulate kids, examples of how technology has been used in cases from the Jacksonville area, and an overview of schemes that specifically target teens,” the FBI said in a statement.

Since 2018, over 2,500 parents and teachers have attended “Be Smart” events held across northeast Florida.

This year’s presentations will be held at James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School at 3276 Norman E. Thagard Blvd. in Jacksonville. The Nov. 2 program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. It is free and open to parents and educators from all schools in Duval and surrounding districts.

Registration is suggested at www.duvalschools.org/ParentAcademy.

The content of these presentations may not be appropriate for youth. Parental discretion is advised.

