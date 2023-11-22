FBI investigating New York vehicle explosion reported new the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ny — The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada, Fox News reports.

International border crossing points between Canada and Western New York are closed after the reported incident, which has injured at least one person, a 27-year-old male who was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including back pain and minor cuts. Reports state that his condition is not severe.

Federal authorities said the incident involved a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S., according to local reports.

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls,” the FBI said in a statement.

It continued, “The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

Rainbow Bridge connects Niagara Falls, New York with Niagara Falls, Canada.

Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and Whirlpool Bridge are also closed as the incident is investigated.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

