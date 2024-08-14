Teen missing, last seen in St. Johns County found safely

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: FDLE said Bowman has been found and is safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 16-year-old Ethan Bowman.

Bowman was last on Grant Logan Drive near Veterans Park and Longleaf Parkway.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black shirt, and black shorts.

Bowman was last known to be in Eustis, Lake County.

If you’ve seen the teen or know his whereabout contact local law enforcement or FDLE Missing Endangered Persons at 888-356-4774.

