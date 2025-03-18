FDOT, Green Cove Springs announce upcoming road projects and lane closures

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) have announced upcoming road projects for the week of March 17-March 21.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For upcoming projects, drivers are advised to plan for delays or alternative routes.

The upcoming projects include:

County Road 15A

Daytime closures: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime closures: Weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

County road 209

Daytime closures: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime closures: Weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Springbank Road

Daytime closures: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime closures: Weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

State Road 16

Daytime closures: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime closures: Weeknights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 17

Daytime closures: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime closures: Weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Click HERE to see the full FDOT report.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.