Local

FDOT to host meeting on proposed improvements at NW Jacksonville intersection

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Transportation will host a public meeting next week to discuss proposed improvements at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Braddock Road.

FDOT says it’s proposing adding a traffic light, adding left turn lanes on Dunn Avenue, adding a left turn lane on Braddock Road, installing crosswalks, and making the sidewalk wider on the south side of Dunn Avenue.

A virtual public meeting will be held on January 13 with an informal open house starting at 4:30 p.m. and a formal presentation and public comment at 6:00. You can find information on participating in the meeting on the FDOT website.

An in-person meeting will be held on January 14 at the Highlands Regional Library. Like the virtual meeting, an informal open house will start at 4:30 p.m., and a formal presentation and public comment at 6:00.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

0

Most Read