FDOT: Sections of I-95 to close overnight, detours planned

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will close sections of I-95 overnight from June 22 to June 26 as part of the I-95/I-295 North Interchange Operational Improvements project.

These closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night to facilitate the construction of overhead signs.

Detours are planned for I-95 South and North between Airport Road and Pecan Park Road.

Drivers traveling southbound on I-95 from Airport Road to Pecan Park Road will need to detour to Pecan Park Road, then to International Airport Boulevard, and take Airport Road and then back on I-95 South.

Also, drivers heading northbound on I-95 from Airport Road to Pecan Park Road will detour to Airport Road, then to International Airport Boulevard, and take Pecan Park Road to connect with I-95 North.

FDOT has noted that detour times may be adjusted to avoid conflicting traffic along the detour routes.

