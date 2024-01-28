Fernandina Beach invtes residents to community flood vulnerability workshop Janurary 29

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Residents, business owners, and stakeholders are encouraged to attend a flood vulnerability workshop on Monday, January 29, at 5:00 p.m.

The event, located at 516 S 10th St, Fernandina Beach, will unveil the outcomes of the City’s recently concluded Flood Vulnerability Assessment. This study was made possible through grant funding received from the Resilient Florida Program.

The workshop provides an opportunity for the community to gain insights into the findings and engage in discussions related to the city’s resilience and preparedness in the face of potential flood risks.

