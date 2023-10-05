Fernandina Beach man is 1 of 2 ‘unprepared hikers’ rescued on New Hampshire trail, officials say

LINCOLN, N.H. — A man from Fernandina Beach was one of two “unprepared” hikers rescued from a trail in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a news release that Ardavan Kalhor, 69, of Fernandina Beach, and Homayoun Vossoughi, 65, a woman from New York City “were cold, wet, and without any food or water and were unsure how to continue on their own,” when a conservation officer found them.

Officials said Kalhor and Vossoughi started a hike at 7 a.m. “of the 9-mile Franconia Ridge Loop summiting Mt. Lafayette, Mt. Lincoln, and Little Haystack.”

The hike took Kalhor and Vossoughi longer than they estimated it would and they “ran out of water and day light, causing them to lose the trail,” the news release said.

A conservation officer hiked 1.3 miles up Falling Waters Trail and reached the two at 8:35 p.m. They were given lights and assisted down the trail, arriving back safely at 10 p.m.

