A few storms today as Erin’s swells reach our coast | FIRST ALERT WEATHER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Coastal showers are possible through midday, then shifting inland with a few storms through the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s today.

Less coverage of rain and more sunshine Tuesday-Thursday will give higher temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

The risk for rip currents will increase through the day today and persist all week as Hurricane Erin passes by hundreds of miles offshore.

Surf will steadily increase through mid-week with several days of breakers at least 6-8′ at most of our beaches, eventually leading to some beach erosion.

TROPICS :

Powerful Hurricane Erin is a Category 4 hurricane again north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Fortunately, there is very high confidence in the core of Erin remaining well offshore the eastern United States.

Erin is growing in size, and is pushing a large swell toward the southeast coast, including all of our beaches.

Frequent, life-threatening rip currents are very likely at all local beaches later today and lasting through at least Thursday.

Wave heights will build toward 6-10 feet by Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause at least some beach erosion around the times of high tide.

Higher than normal tides are possible later this week which could produce some minor coastal flooding in the flood-prone tidal locations.

Behind Erin, another tropical wave bears watching in the long-range but it is far too soon for any specifics.

The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

Swells from distant Hurricane Erin reach our coast today First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking Hurricane Erin.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland moving showers/storms. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy at the coast, isolated shower. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy at the coast, isolated shower. 73/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: August 18, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

