FHP: Bicyclist killed in crash on Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE 9:20 P.M.: All lanes of Normandy Boulevard have reopened.
UPDATE: Lanes are back open. https://t.co/HjKi4m5wg7— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) November 9, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY: The Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was killed in a crash on Normandy Boulevard at Parrish Cemetery Road.
FHP said the eastbound lanes of Normandy Boulevard are blocked.
FHP is asking the drivers to avoid the area while investigators look into the crash.
Duval County Fatal Crash: SR 228 (Normandy Blvd) @ Parrish Cemetery Rd. Vehicle vs. Bicyclist. Cyclist confirmed deceased at local hospital. Eastbound lanes of 228 are blocked. Please avoid area as our investigators continue to work. pic.twitter.com/knP8cewDYL— FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) November 9, 2019
#ANjaxBREAKING: Bicyclist, 50s, hit & killed on Normandy Blvd at Parrish Cemetery Road. Next of kin being notified. @FHPJacksonville investigating crash. EB lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/MPBoTaKQN2— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) November 9, 2019
