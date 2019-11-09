  • FHP: Bicyclist killed in crash on Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE 9:20 P.M.: All lanes of Normandy Boulevard have reopened. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: The Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was killed in a crash on Normandy Boulevard at Parrish Cemetery Road. 

    FHP said the eastbound lanes of Normandy Boulevard are blocked. 

    FHP is asking the drivers to avoid the area while investigators look into the crash. 

