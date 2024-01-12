FHP: Columbia County crash leaves driver dead and 3 children injured

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol Responded to a crash on State Road 47 and Chastain Glen.

A 28-year-old woman was driving a sedan and for some undetermined reason, the car travelled off the roadway onto the east shoulder.

According to FHP, the sedan got back on the roadway for a short distance before the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to travel back onto the east shoulder.

The car collided with a tree and overturned.

The sedan came to a stop on its roof facing the west direction.

The driver is reported dead by FHP. An 8-year-old passenger and a 3-year-old passenger have serious injuries. A months-old infant was in the car and suffered minor injuries.

They were all transported to the hospital.

