FHP: Head-on collision in Baker County kills 2, one in critical condition

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision that occurred Monday afternoon near County Road 127 that resulted in 2 fatalities and 1 critical injury.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to FHP reports, the collision took place at approximately 1:45 p.m. along County Road 127 near Willie Griffis Road.

According to the preliminary report released by the FHP, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), identified as Vehicle 1, was traveling southbound on County Road 127. Simultaneously, a Sedan, designated as Vehicle 2, was heading northbound on the same road.

The driver of Vehicle 1, a 51-year-old female, reportedly crossed into the northbound lane for reasons yet to be determined, resulting in a head-on collision with Vehicle 2. Following the impact, Vehicle 1 was discovered overturned off the roadway, facing southeast, while Vehicle 2 came to a stop in the southbound travel lane, facing north.

Both occupants of Vehicle 1, including the driver and a 50-year-old male passenger succumbed to their injuries. The FHP confirmed that the next of kin has been notified.

The driver of Vehicle 2, identified as a 26-year-old female, sustained critical injuries in the collision.

The FHP is urging anyone with information about the incident to step forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Further details will be disclosed as the investigation progresses.

As the investigation continues, authorities are reminding all motorists to remain vigilant on the roads and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.