FHP: Hit-and-run incident leaves woman with serious injuries, suspect still unknown

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol released a press statement regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Clay County in the early hours of Saturday the 27th, leaving a woman in serious condition.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a grey Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on State Road 21 (Blanding Boulevard) at the intersection of Kingsley Avenue. Behind it, a vehicle described as an unknown-color dump truck was traveling at a significantly higher speed.

The front of the dump truck collided with the rear of the Toyota Camry within the intersection, causing the vehicle to be propelled forward and come to rest on the sidewalk of the east shoulder of Blanding Boulevard. The driver, a 48-year-old female, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the dump truck then reportedly fled the scene, traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard toward Duval County.

The authorities are seeking information regarding the dump truck with moderate to heavy front-end damage. It is likely to have a damaged passenger-side headlight and mirror.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the incident is urged to contact the First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477) or visit www.FCCrimeStoppers.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.