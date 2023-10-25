FHP is still looking for suspect of multiple tire slashings

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for a suspect involved in a series of criminal mischief at a felony level.

There has been incidents where multiple semi-tractor trailer tires have been intentionally deflated by an unknown suspect.

These crimes have happened in Columbia County during nighttime hours while the commercial vehicles were parked overnight at serval entrances through I-75 and I-10.

According FHP, there has been 10 incidents where the suspect has used a handheld device to puncture the vehicles and trailer tires.

These tires have a high cost and are difficult to replace and it could harm truck drivers.

FHP says a victim was able to provide video of the suspect.

He is described as a white male between 5′9 and 6′0 in height.

FHP is requesting that anyone with information about similar incidents or know anything about the potential suspect to call them at 1-800-387-1290.

