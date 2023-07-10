FHP: Man killed while walking along I-95 in St. Johns County

St. Augustine, Fla. — Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man killed Monday morning on I-95 near State Road 16 in St. Johns County.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was walking in a southbound lane when he was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Traffic was affected for hours while the crash was being investigated.

All lanes have reopened.

Investigators have not yet said why the man was walking along the interstate.

