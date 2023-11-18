FHP: Motorcycle-truck collision kills one in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has issued an official press release detailing a fatal incident that occurred at the intersection of Indigo Avenue and Cattail Street in Clay County today.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At approximately 1:10 p.m., a collision unfolded involving a motorcycle (Vehicle #01) and a truck (Vehicle #02). The driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The FHP has confirmed that the next of kin has been notified.

According to the FHP report, Vehicle #01 was traveling southbound on Indigo Avenue, while Vehicle #02, a truck, was heading westbound on Cattail Street. Vehicle #01 reportedly failed to come to a stop at the intersection’s stop sign, resulting in a collision with the passenger side of Vehicle #02′s trailer.

The impact led to Vehicle #01 coming to a final rest on Cattail Street west of the intersection, while Vehicle #02 came to rest north of Cattail Street west of the intersection. The driver of Vehicle #02, a 58-year-old male, suffered no injuries. However, the report indicates that the passenger of Vehicle #02, a 52-year-old male, sustained injuries.

The FHP has not confirmed if the next of kin for the passenger has been notified.

FHP is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.