FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard at Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old Jacksonville man died Friday evening after his motorcycle was struck by a car on Blanding Boulevard at Collins Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the car, a 38-year-old woman from Orange Park, was travelling east across Blanding Boulevard after exiting a parking lot.

FHP says the motorcyclist was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard, approaching Collins Road, when the car entered his path, striking the rear left side of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to FHP, the woman did not suffer any injuries in the crash, nor did two children, ages seven and 16, who were in the car.

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