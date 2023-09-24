FHP needs help locating a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for help locating a dark red-colored pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a pickup truck was driving southbound on US-1, north of Harrell Street in the outside lane.

A pedestrian was walking in the same direction but on the outside shoulder.

FHP says the driver lost control of their car and went off the roadway to the outside shoulder.

The driver hit the pedestrian and the impact of the car forced the victim onto the sidewalk.

The driver left the scene and the pedestrian was dead.

