FHP: One dead after vehicle veers off road, crashes into Herlong Regional Airport hanger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported one dead after a vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a hanger at the Herlong Regional Airport Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle traveling eastbound on SR 228 (Normandy Blvd) was approaching the intersection of Herlong Rd.

Suddenly, the vehicle veered off the roadway and onto the grass shoulder for reasons that are still being investigated. The incident occurred in close proximity to the Herlong Regional Airport.

In a startling turn of events, the vehicle continued its path through the perimeter fence of Herlong Regional Airport. The vehicle then collided with the hangar bay structure, breaching its walls and ultimately entering the building.

Tragically, the driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been disclosed pending notification of family, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The actual time of the collision remains under investigation, as the traffic crash was reported later, and authorities work diligently to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

