FHP: One dead, one injured in St. Johns County crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 52-year-old woman is dead, and another driver suffered minor injuries after a crash late Saturday night in St. Johns County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Old Moultrie Road and Lewis Point Road.

Troopers say a black pickup truck was heading north on Old Moultrie Road as a gray SUV was traveling west on Lewis Point Road.

The SUV began to make a left turn onto Old Moultrie Road to head south when the pickup entered the intersection, hitting the SUV on the driver’s side.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Both vehicles came to rest on the grass shoulder on the northeast side of the intersection.

The 37-year-old woman driving the pickup was taken to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The SUV’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP says the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.