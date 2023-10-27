FHP reports a 7-acre forest fire in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says there is a seven-acre fire just east of State Road 136 and east of State Road 93.

This may affect travel on State Road 93 (I-75), State Road 136 and local area roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours.

FHP says drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly especially during the nighttime and early morning hours.

Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low beam headlights to adapt to changing weather conditions.

