FHP: Driver arrested after road rage shooting on I-95 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a road rage incident on I-95 in Nassau County ended with gunfire and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:55 p.m., two commercial vehicles were heading north near mile marker 380 when things took a dangerous turn.

According to FHP, one driver pulled alongside the other and fired a gun toward the second vehicle.

The targeted driver swerved into the left lane and onto the shoulder to avoid the shots, then stopped and called for help.

Troopers confirmed the truck was hit by a bullet near the passenger door, but no one was hurt.

Witnesses and the victim helped authorities identify the suspect’s vehicle, which led troopers to the company that owned it.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Troopers say the investigation is still active and more evidence is being reviewed.

FHP asks anyone with information to call FHP investigators at 904-301-3700.

