FHP said driver fell asleep at the wheel, crashing U-Haul and causing fuel spill in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday at 12:47 p.m. a U-Haul truck driving south on Interstate 95 crossed onto the left shoulder, crashing into the guardrail.

A Department of Transportation camera caught the aftermath of the accident. All lanes on I95 just north of State Road 16 were closed off as deputies directed traffic onto the right shoulder around the crash. At just after 1:15 p.m. an ambulance could be seen leaving the scene.

FHP said that the driver fell asleep at the wheel causing the crash. A report released stated that the U-Haul caused “significant damage to the guardrail.” The crash also caused a fuel spill which required clean-up.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts. They were not injured.

FHP said that all lanes are now open.

