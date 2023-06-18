FHP: Two-vehicle collision on JTB exit ramp leaves One critically injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a collision between an SUV and a sedan occurred Saturday morning on the eastbound J Turner Butler Blvd exit ramp to Gate Parkway, leaving one driver critically injured.

According to FHP, the incident took place at approximately 10:15 a.m. when Vehicle 1 (V01), an SUV, was stopped on the eastbound J Turner Butler Blvd exit ramp, awaiting law enforcement’s arrival from a previous crash. However, the driver of V01, identified as a 56-year-old male resident of Jacksonville did not move his vehicle to the right shoulder as advised.

Meanwhile, Vehicle 2 (V02), a sedan, was traveling on the same eastbound exit ramp. The 26-year-old female driver from Jacksonville was unable to avoid the stationary V01 and subsequently collided with its rear end.

The impact of the collision resulted in critical injuries to the driver of Vehicle 2, who was immediately attended to by emergency services at the scene. The driver of Vehicle 1 sustained minor injuries.

Authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and follow all safety guidelines while on the roads, especially during emergency situations.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.

