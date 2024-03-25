FHP: Man killed by hit and run driver in Orange Park

Orange Park, Fla. — The driver of a pickup truck is in jail in Clay County after state troopers said he hit and killed a man who was crossing Park Avenue near Eldridge Loop.

It happened around 10:39 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was a 64-year-old man from Jacksonville. The report said he was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

He was pronounced dead at Orange Park Medical Center.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup, a 28-year-old man from Orange Park, didn’t stop after hitting the man.

He was found a short time later and he was arrested.

Action News Jax is working to learn the names of the victim and the suspect.

